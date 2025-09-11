Ancheta, Dargani top WAP tilt

Hayden Ancheta and Andre Dargani beat their respective foes to lead the victors of the Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) National and Youth Championships at the Tagaytay Combat Sports Center in Tagaytay City recently.

Ancheta defeated Morphy Modne of Ifugao Wrestling Team via Fall in their 57-kilogram final while Dargani also disposed of his rival in national team member Andrei Morgan of Mandaluyong City via Superiority for the gold in the 74-kg class.

Ancheta finished the Senior Philippine National Championships with a perfect 6-0 record capped by his impressive win over Modne. Dargani, on the other hand, ended with a 4-0 slate highlighted by a stunning win over national seniors world team member Fierre Proudhon Afan.

Gabe Dinette also completed a 6-0 sweep of the 86-kg and 82-kg classes of the competition organized by the WAP headed by president Alvin Aguilar and attended by hundreds of participants all over the country.

Dinette turned back Neonards Cervantes via Superiority to complete a 3-0 record in the 86-kg category senior men freestyle.

Then, he annexed the gold in the 82-kg class (senior men Greco-Roman) by sweeping all of his three foes, including a victory via Superiority over Andrew Bercasio.