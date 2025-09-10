Solaire Resort wins big at 2025 IAG Academy IR Awards

Solaire Resort Entertainment City has been recognized for excellence at the 2025 IAG Academy IR Awards, held on 9 September 2025. During the gala organized by Inside Asian Gaming (IAG) Magazine, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation’s flagship property received the coveted “Best Regional Asia-Pacific IR” and “Best IR Gaming Floor” awards.

The IAG Academy IR Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the integrated resort sector, bringing together industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts worldwide to honor innovation, service, and excellence. This year’s event highlighted the exceptional dedication and performance of nominees and winners alike.

“We are truly honored to be recognized ‘Best Regional Asia-Pacific IR’ and ‘Best IR Gaming Floor’ during the 2025 IAG Academy IR Awards night. This achievement reflects the hard work and passion of our incredible team. We remain committed to excellence and growth, grateful for the opportunity to make our mark on the global stage while continuously learning and improving,” said Gregory Hawkins, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation.

The Best Regional Asia-Pacific Integrated Resort award recognizes Solaire Resort’s outstanding facilities, including luxurious accommodations, diverse dining options, and world-class entertainment. The casino’s innovative design and customer-centric approach have transformed the gaming landscape in the region, positioning it as a premier destination for both domestic and international visitors.

The Best IR Gaming Floor award underscores Solaire’s commitment to enhancing its gaming offerings. The state-of-the-art casino floor features a wide range of table games, the latest slot machines, and premium customer service, ensuring a safe, exciting, and welcoming environment for all guests.

Solaire’s recognition at the IAG Academy IR Awards reaffirms its leadership in the gaming and hospitality sectors and highlights its ongoing dedication to innovation and exceptional guest experiences.