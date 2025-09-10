Senate OKs Brice’s transfer to Pasay City Jail

The Senate has approved the motion to transfer former DPWH assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez from Camp Crame to the Pasay City Jail.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada made the motion during Wednesday’s Senate plenary session. “I move that we commit Brice Erickson Hernandez to the Pasay City Jail, Mr. President,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri. It was concurred in by the chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, Senator Panfilo Lacson.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III assured that the upper chamber would retain its jurisdiction over Hernandez while he is in the custody of the Pasay City Jail, after Senator Joel Villanueva sought some clarifications.

“Just to put on record, Mr. President, the understanding that the Senate retains jurisdiction over that person,” Villanueva said.

In response, Sotto said, “Of course, it has never been the opposite. It is always under our legal custody. So the motion was to transfer that particular person to the Pasay City Jail.”

“The sergeant-at-arms is hereby directed to transfer Brice Hernandez to the Pasay City Jail as soon as possible,” Sotto said.

Estrada, meanwhile, directed the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) to strictly enforce visitation rules for detainees.

He suggested that “no visitors be allowed, only immediate family members, lawyers, priests and other authorized individuals,” which was approved by the Senate President.

Sotto ordered the OSAA to make a list of those who can visit Hernandez.

On Monday, Hernandez was cited in contempt by the Senate and ordered detained for allegedly lying during a hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which is investigating irregularities in flood control projects.