PhilSA warns of Chinese rocket debris near Northern Luzon

China’s Long March 7A rocket launch may have fallen in the waters near some towns and islands in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte, according to Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA).

“Expected debris from the rocket launch was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zones approximately 58 nautical miles away from Dalupiri Island, Cagayan, 37 NM away from Burgos, Ilocos Norte, 92 NM away from Camiguin Norte, Cagayan, and 79 NM Santa Ana, Cagayan,” the PhilSA said in its advisory.

The agency said the Long March 7A rocket was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan at around 10am (Philippine Standard time) on 9 September.

Details of the rocket drop zone were disclosed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning of an “aerospace flight activity.”

PhilSA said it has disseminated a pre-launch report to relevant government agencies and authorities prior to the launch.

It noted that unburned debris from rockets, such as the booster and fairing, are designed to be discarded as the rocket enters outer space.

“While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas, falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” the PhilSA warned.

“There is also a possibility for the debris to float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts. Additionally, the possibility of an uncontrolled re-entry to the atmosphere of the rocket’s upper stages returning from outer space cannot be ruled out at this time,” it added.

PhilSA reiterated its advice for the public to inform local authorities if suspected debris is sighted.

It also cautioned against retrieving or coming in close contact with these materials that may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.