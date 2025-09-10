Manila Hotel named No. 1 Cultural and Gourmet Hotel in Metro Manila

The cultural award is reserved for historic properties that preserve architectural style and heritage while offering guests an immersive experience of history. Since opening in 1912, The Manila Hotel has hosted world leaders, dignitaries, and celebrities, with storied spaces such as the MacArthur Suite serving as backdrops to pivotal moments in Philippine history.

Its culinary excellence also stood out, as Red Jade, the hotel’s signature Chinese restaurant, clinched the gourmet distinction for its refined take on traditional Chinese cuisine.

The inclusion in the Top 20 Premium Hotels underscores the property’s stature as one of Metro Manila’s leading luxury destinations, combining heritage with modern amenities and world-class service.

“Warmest congratulations to The Manila Hotel for being honored with the prestigious Trip.Gourmet and Trip.Best awards. Long celebrated as the Grand Dame of Philippine hospitality, The Manila Hotel continues to stand as a timeless icon—where history, elegance, and exceptional service come together to create unforgettable experiences,” said Rose Angelie Quilicol, market manager for High Star and Local Chains of Trip.com.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions, which affirm our commitment to preserving the rich heritage of The Manila Hotel while continuously enhancing our service and culinary offerings. We remain grateful to our guests, whose support inspires us to keep the True Heart of the Philippines alive for generations to come,” said Marvin Kim Tan, vice president for sales and marketing of The Manila Hotel.