Kanlaon unrest continues

The Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island emitted ash early Wednesday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and timelapse footage from agency showed a grayish plume rising up to 600 meters from the volcano’s crater around 5:10 a.m.

A Phivolcs bulletin covering a 24-hour period from midnight Tuesday also reported seven volcanic quakes and 1,248 tons of sulfur dioxide emissions.

The agency warned the public of potential hazards, including sudden steam-driven eruptions and magmatic activity.

Authorities have prohibited entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and advised against flying any aircraft close to the volcano.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2, indicating increased unrest.

Following the volcano’s activity, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines issued a Notice to Airmen for flights near the area. The notice, effective from Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, sets vertical flight limits from the surface up to 10,000 feet.

Flight operators have been advised to avoid flying near the volcano due to the potential hazards.