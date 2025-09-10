Jaya recalls Janno Gibbs’ strict but impactful guidance

Soul Diva Jaya shared how strict Janno Gibbs could be in the studio when producing music, recalling how his discipline shaped her as an artist.

In her guesting on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Tuesday, Jaya agreed with Tito Boy’s statement that Janno is among the country’s finest singers.

“’Di ba? Ang suwerte ko, nagkaroon kami ng ‘Ikaw Lamang,’ ‘Kung Kailangan Mo Ako,’” Jaya said, highlighting some of their memorable collaborations.

She vividly remembered Janno’s no-nonsense approach during recording sessions.

“‘Pag mali ako, inuulit ko. Kasi naaalala ko ‘yung turo niya sa akin. ‘No. Wrong. Again.’ Very strict. But once you get what he wants, at nag-perform na kayo, ‘yun na ‘yon,” she recalled.

Jaya is set to bring her powerhouse hits to the stage at her Jaya All Hits concert on September 14 at the New Frontier Theater.