Fresh new finds

After going without food overnight, you naturally wake up in the morning craving for a good, substantial breakfast. And if you are not a rice person in the morning, your natural go-to breakfast must be a hefty sandwich, such as the ones that they have at 717 Deli, which is located along Connecticut Street in Greenhills, San Juan.

Quietly tucked in on the third floor of the building, 717 Deli has gained quite a following for its freshly made gourmet deli sandwiches, particularly its Halibut Fish Sandwich, Roast Beef Sandwich, Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich and the non-sandwich Halibut Fish and Chips.

Just recently, the deli introduced a new sandwich, Prosciutto, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich, better known as PLT Sandwich. It is the deli’s take on the classic Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato or BLT Sandwich but with an Italian twist. It makes use of an Italian produce, Prosciutto di Parma, Straciatella Cheese and balsamic glaze with fresh rocket arugula for the lettuce and salad tomatoes on house-made focaccia bread.