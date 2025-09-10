FDI inflows slow in June, hit $3.4B in first half

Net foreign direct investments (FDI) into the Philippines posted $376 million (approximately P21.5 billion) in June, down by 17.8 percent from the $457 million (approximately P26.1 billion) recorded in the same month last year, according to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The central bank said the decline in June reflected the shift in nonresidents’ net equity capital investments (excluding reinvested earnings), which reversed from $85 million (approximately P4.9 billion) inflows in June 2024 to $57 million (approximately P3.3 billion) outflows this year.

Cushioned by 36.7% rise in invested earnings

This was partly cushioned by a 36.7 percent rise in reinvested earnings, which grew to $128 million (approximately P7.3 billion) from $94 million (approximately P5.4 billion), alongside a 9.3 percent increase in debt instrument investments, which expanded to $305 million (approximately P17.4 billion) from $279 million (approximately P15.9 billion).

Equity capital placements in June mainly came from Japan, the United States, and South Korea, with investments flowing into manufacturing, real estate, and wholesale and retail trade.

For the first half of 2025, net FDI inflows reached $3.4 billion (approximately P194.2 billion), representing a 23.8 percent drop from the $4.5 billion (approximately P257.1 billion) posted in the same period last year.