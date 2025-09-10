CREBA decries wasted flood control funds, urges housing focus

The Chamber of Real Estate and Builders' Associations (CREBA) on Thursday expressed frustration over the controversy surrounding the government’s flood control projects, saying that the wasted taxpayers’ money could have been used to address the country’s 6.5 million housing backlog.

“We are saddened by the turn of events to actually see so much money wasted, especially since we have a housing backlog. Imagine that kind of money being spent on putting up homes. So many of our citizens would have been home by this time,” said CREBA president Toti Carino during the kick-off of the 2025 CREBA National Convention, scheduled from 15–17 October in Baguio City.

According to Greenpeace, as much as P1.029 trillion of the government’s climate-tagged expenditures could have potentially been lost to corruption since 2023, including P560 billion in 2025 alone, based on estimations revealed during Senate inquiries.

A separate United Nations-Habitat report projects that housing needs in the Philippines will rise from 6.5 million to 22 million by 2040, noting that informal settler families number 3.7 million, with half a million living in slums and high-risk areas in Metro Manila or the National Capital Region.

Carino said it is frustrating for developers and realtors who diligently follow regulations, only to be undermined by erring contractors and government officials, which in turn causes floods that damage current and future properties.

“Inside the developments that we do, we follow the standards that are given to us by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. But the problem is, even if you do something good inside your own development, it is still connected to the mainstream tributary, where you have to unleash all these waters to go to the natural rivers and tributaries,” Carino said.

“And that’s where all the problem lies. So, when it reaches the national roads or other low-lying areas, the government has failed to initiate flood control measures. Therefore, no matter how beautiful the development you do, it will eventually become an island. The value of the real estate is also greatly compromised,” he stressed.

Carino added that CREBA supports DHSUD Secretary Jose Aliling if he is tapped to join the independent body investigating the graft-ridden DPWH flood control projects.

“I think that he is one of the secretaries who has a very open mind about these things that are happening, so we welcome that,” Carino said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during his official visit to Cambodia on Tuesday, said he would announce within the next two days the composition and powers of the independent commission that will look into anomalous flood control projects, stressing that the three-member body will not include a politician.

CREBA, along with other real estate groups, has pledged to deliver part of the 250,000 housing units committed by private developers in support of the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), launched in September 2022.

Founded in 1973, CREBA is the largest umbrella organization of the country’s real estate and housing sector. It counts among its members more than 3,500 professionals, companies, and associations, and includes multiple chapters covering the widest cross-section of the Philippine property industry.

In continuing its vision of "A Home for Every Filipino," CREBA will gather industry players and government officials this October to explore ways to further support and enhance the implementation of the 4PH, the flagship housing program of President Marcos Jr.