Creative crafts from Aeta artisan

Beautiful items such as fans, utensils, and coin banks are displayed at a table at the entrance of the tree nursery of the Pastolan Village in Subic Bay Freeport on Wednesday. These beautiful crafts made from locally sourced materials were made by Aeta artisans of the Pastolan Village. Jonas Reyes

Jonas Reyes









Copied Beautiful items such as fans, utensils, and coin banks are displayed at a table at the entrance of the tree nursery of the Pastolan Village in Subic Bay Freeport on Wednesday. These beautiful crafts made from locally sourced materials were made by Aeta artisans of the Pastolan Village. Jonas Reyes Beautiful items such as fans, utensils, and coin banks are displayed at a table at the entrance of the tree nursery of the Pastolan Village in Subic Bay Freeport on Wednesday. These beautiful crafts made from locally sourced materials were made by Aeta artisans of the Pastolan Village. Jonas Reyes