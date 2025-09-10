Biz group urges DPWH to use PNS-approved materials in new projects

As most of the questioned flood control projects were discovered to have used substandard materials, the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) has urged Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon to ensure that future government infrastructure projects use building materials that meet Philippine National Standards (PNS), which fall under the supervision of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a statement on Wednesday, FPI chairperson Beth Lee said the Department of Public Works and Highways should strictly implement and monitor the PNS for all building materials, particularly cement and steel, used in public infrastructure projects nationwide.

The PNS is based on global standards and customized to the unique environmental and geological conditions of the Philippines.

"This is why strict adherence to PNS in public infrastructure projects is critical. At its core, PNS is about safety and resilience—ensuring that structures, especially those built with cement and steel, can withstand the country’s harsh climate conditions. In a nation prone to earthquakes, typhoons, and floods, it is vital that DPWH engineers and contractors consistently comply with PNS standards to protect lives and safeguard communities," she explained.

Lee further stressed that strict compliance with PNS is essential to ensure the safety, durability, and resilience of the country’s public infrastructure.

The use of substandard materials—whether in cement, steel, or other critical construction inputs—compromises public safety, wastes resources, and undermines confidence in national development efforts, she added.

"Adherence to the Philippine National Standards is non-negotiable. Only by strictly following these standards—especially in cement and steel—can we ensure safe, durable, and resilient public infrastructure for our people," she said.

Lee noted that the FPI works closely with the DTI’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) and reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with all government agencies in upholding these standards.

"Together, we must guarantee that our public infrastructure projects are built on quality, integrity, and accountability—laying the foundation for sustainable nation-building and long-term growth," the FPI official stressed.

The DTI-BPS serves as the National Standards Body of the Philippines, mandated to develop, promulgate, and implement standards for all products in the country, promote standardization activities, and ensure the manufacture, production, and distribution of quality products for consumer protection.