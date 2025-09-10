ArenaPlus welcomes Derrick Rose as newest brand endorser

ArenaPlus, the Philippines’ #1 sportsbook, has announced basketball star Derrick Rose as its newest brand endorser, celebrating his inspiring journey of resilience and triumph.

To mark the occasion, ArenaPlus will host an exclusive event titled “Rose Above the Odds” on 18 September. The event will feature some of the biggest names in Philippine sports, including ArenaPlus Filipino endorsers Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos, and Dani Ravena.

The event will serve as both a press conference and a live podcast, where Derrick Rose will share his personal journey of triumph and tribulation, highlighting how he continues to #RoseAboveTheOdds.

“This Filipino-themed event celebrates Derrick Rose's shared values of excellence, perseverance, and resilience with the Filipinos — because champions don't play the odds, they rise above them,” ArenaPlus said in a statement.

Attendees will also enjoy courtside action as basketball look-alikes Stepping Curry, LeBron James, Pinoy Luka, and a ‘not’ Jordan Clarkson take the court in an exhibition segment. The event promises an all-star experience with limited-edition and Derrick Rose-autographed merchandise, free-flowing food and refreshments, and fun challenges throughout the afternoon.

Fans and sports enthusiasts are encouraged to follow @arenaplusph and the hashtag #RoseAboveTheOdds to stay updated.