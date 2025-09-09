Vintage WWII bomb unearthed

Construction workers found a World War II-era bomb Tuesday morning while clearing a drainage canal in Sampaloc, police said.

The vintage 60-millimeter mortar, with its pins still intact, was unearthed around 10:40 a.m. at the corner of Negros and Visayan streets.

Ronnie Palana, a foreman for the project, discovered the ordnance and immediately reported it to Barangay chairperson Jonathan Florido, who then contacted the Manila Police District.

Bomb disposal experts from the Manila Police District safely recovered the mortar. No one was injured in the operation.