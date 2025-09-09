Vico Sotto says Discaya camp tried to set up meeting with him

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto disclosed on Tuesday that the camp of Curlee and Sarah Discaya, through a mutual acquaintance, attempted to set up a meeting with him.

"Thursday morning meron pong nagtext sakin na common friend na nakikipag-set ng meeting si Mr. [Curlee] Discaya ng meeting sakin. Syempre hindi ko papatulan 'yun. Bakit ako makikipag-usap sa kanya, ngayon pa," Sotto said in an ambush interview at the House of Representatives after testifying before the House Infrastructure Committee on the flood control investigation.

"Hindi ko alam exactly kasi hindi naman natuloy ang meeting pero may binanggit doon na state witness. Siguro iniisip nya na makakatulong ako sa kanya," the mayor added.

DAILY TRIBUNE reached out to Curlee Discaya, who declined to comment. "No comment ako dyan," he said briefly via Viber.

Sotto also urged the public to critically evaluate the information coming from individuals allegedly involved in anomalous flood control projects.

"Wag tayo papayag na lilituhin lang tayo. Wag tayong pumayag na guluhin lang tayo," he said.

"Again, if we take what they are saying hook-line and sinker without questioning it, in a few months wala na ito lahat," the mayor added.