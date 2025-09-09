Sotto: Hernandez to stay at PNP Custodial Center under Senate watch

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III confirmed on Tuesday that former Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez will remain detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame, but under the strict supervision of the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA).

The arrangement, reached in coordination with House Speaker Martin Romualdez, was made in the spirit of inter-parliamentary courtesy, according to Sotto.

“To make sure he is safe but still in custody of the Senate, the Speaker and I agreed to place him in the PNP custodial center but under the supervision of the Senate OSAA,” Sotto said.

Earlier at the House hearing, Hernandez requested the lower chamber to remove his custody from the Senate, after implicating Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva in the alleged irregularities of infrastructure projects involving the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Bulacan.

The PNP Custodial Center, typically used for high-profile detainees, is located within Camp Crame, Quezon City.