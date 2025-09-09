Red-hot Perlas eye 5th straight victory

Red-hot Discovery-Rizal guns for its fifth straight win and a claim of the top spot when action resumes in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League regular season presented by Akari today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Since dropping their first two games, Perlas have been firing on all cylinders cutting down every opponent in their path with a balanced offensive attack and the steady poise of their veterans that quickly turned them into the hottest team in the league.

Fueling the fire that keeps Perlas steaming ahead are veterans Tantoy Ferrer, Raiza Palmera-Dy, and Allana Lim, whose leadership and composure have been instrumental in steadying the squad and carrying them through pressure-packed moments.

Yet even with their streak of victories, head coach Derrick Pumaren refuses to be content, demanding a sharper, more polished outing from Perlas if they are to truly measure up and pull level with New Zealand Bluefire-Batangas on top of the standings.

“We don’t take control of the game. Instead, we make them come back because of our mistakes,” Pumaren said, pointing out to their lapses in their game against Tagaytay-Tol last Wednesday.

Discovery-Rizal (4-2), however, faces another test as they are set to collide with Pangasinan-Solar Home (3-3) at 8 p.m., a squad eager to bounce back after absorbing back-to-back losses.