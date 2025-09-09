New EV classification rules set

The Department of Energy (DOE) is set to implement a harmonized classification system for electric vehicles (EVs) to provide clearer rules for the country’s growing EV market.

The DOE amended the EV Recognition Guidelines under DC2023-05-0012, through Department Circular No. DC2025-09-0015, to establish a consistent framework for EV classification in line with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA).

“The issuance of this policy is a critical step toward building a more organized, accessible, and future-ready EV market in the Philippines,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said on Tuesday.

“By harmonizing our EV recognition guidelines, we are reducing administrative burdens, increasing transparency, and accelerating EV adoption nationwide,” it added.

Starting 20 September, the stakeholders will be required to submit EV Charger Monitoring Forms quarterly and allow data revisions, except for core specifications such as EV classification, which will require a new application.

EVs no longer marketed will be removed from the Recognized EV List once formally reported.

For EVs intended solely for promotional or non-marketing purposes, applicants must file a notice and may be issued a Provisional Certificate or Non-Marketing Certificate.

The DOE will also conduct physical inspections to address documentation discrepancies.

The guidelines also introduce detailed categories for Battery EVs, Hybrid EVs, Plug-in Hybrid EVs, Light EVs, Range-Extended EVs, and Fuel Cell EVs.

Momentum for EV adoption continues to build, with data from the Department of Transportation–Land Transportation Office showing 29,715 EVs registered from January to July 2025, already surpassing the 24,286 full-year total in 2024.

EVs now account for nearly five percent of new vehicle registrations, tripling since 2023.