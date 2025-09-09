Nationals stomp Nepal

The Philippines whipped Nepal 4-0 for its second straight win in the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe late Tuesday.



Otu Banatao started the scoring spree for the Nationals with a header in the 33rd minute before Javier Mariano slotted home a penalty kick in the 39th minute for a 2-0 lead in the first half.



Dov Cariño added his name on the scoresheet with a tap-in goal in the 81st minute before team captain Sandro Reyes scored with a free kick in the 85th minute as the Philippines finished Group K in second place with a 2-0-1 win-draw-loss record with a +4 goal difference.



The Nationals are now waiting for the results of the remaining matches to see if they will make qualify for the U23 Asian Cup.



Only the top teams in each group and the four best second-placed squads in the tournament will advance to the prestigious continental tournament next year in Saudi Arabia.