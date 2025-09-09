Marcos: Torre removed due to defying NAPOLCOM orders

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday maintained the removal of former Philippine National Police Chief General Nicolas Torre III stemmed from his refusal to comply with directives issued by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM), a civilian body overseeing the police force.

Speaking to reporters at the Kapihan with Media in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the President stressed that Torre’s sudden removal was due to the issue of command and compliance.

“We explained it and explained it. Even in my vlog the other day, I explained it again. He did not agree with the directives that were coming out of NAPOLCOM,” Marcos said

He pointed to Torre’s defiance of NAPOLCOM directives as a clear violation of the fundamental principle of civilian supremacy over the police force.

“And there is a very clear chain of command that a civilian authority is the overwinning authority when it comes to the police. Because the police are essentially, technically a civilian organization. And NAPOLCOM is the civilian authority that has the authority to monitor and to,” Marcos explained.

He also underscored that NAPOLCOM holds specific powers, particularly in matters of monitoring, appointments, and operational oversight. Non-compliance with these directives, he said, is incompatible with the discipline required in a uniformed service like the PNP.

“It has powers – very specific powers in terms of the appointments, and that’s why they disagreed. And we cannot – you know, alam naman natin uniformed service ‘yan kailangan masundan ang chain of command. So, that’s why…,” Marcos said.

“But you know, we had many discussions about it beforehand. Hindi lang daw talaga niya magawa. So, sabi ko eh wala tayong magagawa kung ganoon ang sitwasyon,” he added.