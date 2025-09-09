Marcos assures Discaya couple’s safety

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA —President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said the government is prepared to give protection to the Discaya couple if they qualify for the witness protection program.

In a press briefing here, Marcos emphasized the government’s responsibility to protect its citizens, regardless of whether they are involved in an investigation.

“Well, there is a system of witness protection. And if they qualify as witnesses who will testify, then the state is, of course, willing to provide them with protection,” Marcos told reporters.

He said that protection isn’t limited to those participating in judicial proceedings.

“Even before that, if there is a recognized threat, then of course we will protect them — not because they are making allegations, not because they are part of the investigation, but because they are Filipinos. They need to be protected against any threat that they are facing,” he said.

The President underscored that ensuring the safety of citizens is a fundamental duty of the state.

“That’s our job, our job as police, it’s the job of the government to make sure that all Filipinos are safe,” he added.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s hearing into the massive anomalies in flood control projects on Monday, contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya read aloud their sworn statements implicating several lawmakers who allegedly demanded kickbacks from infrastructure projects involving their companies.

The couple declared their willingness to turn state’s evidence in the ongoing investigation into the allegedly anomalous flood control projects.