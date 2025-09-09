Madrigal gets warm welcome at NLEX

His draft position may not be ideal, but AJ Madrigal was still given a warm welcome by NLEX during the Philippine Basketball Association Annual Rookie Draft last Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Madrigal said he is thrilled to join the Road Warriors, who gave him a royal treatment despite sliding all the way to No. 65 of the league’s annual selection exercise.

It was a busy night for the Road Warriors as they also drafted LJay Gonzales, Arvin Gamboa, Lorenz Capulong, Judel Fuentes, Benedict Benedictos, Tutoy Ramirez and John Galinato aside from Madrigal, who made history as the first ever player from Marinduque to be selected by a PBA team.

“All of them were very welcoming. Players like Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon welcomed me during dinner,” said Madrigal, adding that he is determined to absorb everything if and when he lands a contract at NLEX.

“I think I’ll just be a sponge. I’ll absorb everything they will teach me.”

A former Gilas Youth player who campaigned for University of the Philippines in college, Madrigal will have a lot to learn from the Road Warriors headed by coach Jong Uichico.

In fact, aside from Bolick and Mocon, the Road Warriors also have other veterans like Kevin Alas, Robbie Herndon and Baser Amer to guide him as the league enters its 50th season.

Madrigal said he is willing to do everything just to be part of the NLEX roster.

“The team is very talented. They’re one of the top organizations in the country,” Madrigal said.

“I’m looking forward to learning from the coaches, especially from coach Jong who is also a Gilas coach.”

He added that being taped at the tail-end of the affair will serve as a fuel that will fire him up.

“I was drafted way past the third and fourth rounds,” he said.

“It’s another fuel that I can use to prove myself to the team.”