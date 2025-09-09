Kapampangans mark 69th year of Virgen de los Remedios coronation

City of San Fernando, Pampanga – Around 15,000 Kapampangan devotees took part in the celebration of the 69th anniversary of the Pontifical Canonical Coronation of Virgen de los Remedios at the Capitol Building on Monday.

According to the Provincial Government, the Archdiocese of San Fernando led by Archbishop Florentino Lavarias, along with Archbishop Emeritus Paciano Aniceto and 100 priests celebrated the event.

The event is in coordination with the Provincial Government, citing that the annual coronation remains a centerpiece in showing the faith and unity of the Kapampangans.

With the theme “Mitmung kapanayan king pamaglakbe; Indung Maria yang kayantabe” or “Full of hope on the journey; Mother Mary is the companion,” the event included a procession, a mass celebration, and the solemn coronation.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda led the prayer “Panalangin ning Pamagtagulaling Kang Virgen de los Remedios,” while Mayor Johnny Sambo led the prayer “Panalangin ning Kapaglarinan Kang Sto. Cristo del Perdón y Caridad.”

Kapampangans are known to be devout when it comes to the Blessed Virgin Mary since she is their patron, a symbol of unity and hope for the people of Pampanga.

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and wife former Sta. Rita Mayor Yolly Pineda, the Provincial Board Members, as well as mayors and department heads of the capitol were present during the event.