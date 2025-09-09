Ginebra draftee banners Altas

Before suiting up for Barangay Ginebra, John Abis will have an important mission as he banners University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the coming Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament.

Abis, who was taken with the 23rd overall pick by the Kings in the Philippine Basketball Association Annual Rookie Draft last Sunday, will skipper the Altas, who are looking to improve their dismal performance of seven wins in 18 matches last season.

He will be joined by veterans JP Boral, Jearico Nuñez, Shawn Orgo, Angelo Gelsano, Mark Gojo Cruz and Emman Pizarro together with transferees Patrick Sleat and Kevin Guibao, LA Casinillo, JM Talabut, Josh Alcantara and Allen Maglupay.

Kenji Duremdez and Kylle Magdangal are also set to debut for Perpetual after completing their one year of residency following their transfer from University of Santo Tomas.

Also expected to boost the Altas’ bid in Season 101 are rookies Aries Borja, JD Pagulayan, Jan Roluna, Jericho Cristino and Kelsey Baldoria, who guided the Las Piñas-based cagers to the NCAA juniors title.

Perpetual coach Olsen Racela said they have been working on their chemistry while also getting some much-needed exposure by joining various preseason tournaments.

“The five rookies have shown good performance in practice and in their games. I see a bright future for the team in our program,” said Racela, an assistant coach of Tim Cone at Ginebra.

“We are now in as many games as we can, invitational tournaments like in Cebu and Tacloban and the FilOil Preseason Cup. It is very crucial for us and for chemistry.”

“It is also like team building to us. In the past, we were not invited to these leagues.”