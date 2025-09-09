Alas’ middles, liberos ready for war

In a tournament where the best and tallest spikers loom over the net, the heartbeat of Alas Pilipinas’ defense rests in the hands of the middle blockers and liberos — who vow that, no matter the odds, they will stand as the team’s first and last line of resistance.

Aware that every dig, reception, or block could very well spell the difference between survival and surrender against taller, more seasoned squads, Alas Pilipinas’ defenders brace themselves for the World Championship set from 12 to 28 September at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Alas Pilipinas kicks off its Pool A journey at the SM Mall of Asia Arena this Friday, facing world No. 43 Tunisia at a new schedule set for 7 p.m., following a grand opening show featuring Korean pop group BOYNEXTDOOR and Cebuanasinger Karencitta that starts promptly at 4:30 p.m.

Middle blockers Kim Malabunga, Peng Taguibolos and Lloyd Josafat know the challenges they face at the net.

Yet instead of dwelling on the disparity in size, the trio believes that preparation, chemistry, and heart will anchor their stand against the world’s best — and with that, they are ready to rise to the challenge.

“It’s a big challenge for us middle blockers because we have to protect the team through our blocking,” said the 6-foot-5 Malabunga, the elder statesman among the middle blockers in the pool that also includes Lucca Mamone.

“That’s why we need to apply everything coach Angiolino (Frigoni) is teaching us so we can help the team. So far, our training has been really good. Our transitions are improving.”

For the 6-foot-6 Taguibolos and 6-foot-4 Josafat, the challenge of going up against much taller opponents is undeniable, but instead of being discouraged, they focus on making adjustments and finding ways to contribute beyond just blocking.

“I know it’s going to be difficult for me because of the height disparity. Our opponents will be much taller for sure. But if we can’t score on the attack or get a clean block, we’ll find other ways to contribute to the team,” Taguibolos said.

“Coach Angiolino (Frigoni) always reminds us that it doesn’t have to be a complete block. What matters is at least getting a touch on the ball, slowing it down — that’s the goal. That will help our team,” echoed Josafat.

And if the middle blockers form the wall at the net, the liberos are the shield on the floor — the last line of defense, keeping rallies alive with every dig and reception.

Jack Kalingking and Vince Lorenzo, along with Josh Ybañez, take on the responsibility of keeping rallies alive, knowing their steadiness could make all the difference in the nation’s World Championship debut.

“I’ll just apply what we learned in Europe, what our coaches taught us, and of course, it feels great that if I manage to dig or receive the ball, it’s already a big accomplishment. It means I’ve done my role,” Lorenzo said.

Veteran Kalingking, who was also part of the national team that claimed silver in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, serves as an anchor not only on the floor but also in the minds of his younger teammates.

“The most important thing is probably guiding them the right way — showing the right character, how to help the team, and of course, building their confidence so they can show they’re not afraid on the court,” he said.

The Philippines faces another tough climb with No. 23 Egypt on 16 September before taking on powerhouse No. 13 Iran on 18 September.