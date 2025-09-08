Thousands protest over Nepal social media ban, corruption

KATHMANDU (AFP) — Thousands of young Nepalis marched in the capital Kathmandu on Monday demanding that the government lift its ban on social media platforms and end the culture of corruption pervading the country.

Several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news and business.

Waving national flags, Generation Z demonstrators started the protest with the national anthem before unleashing chants against the the social media prohibitions and corruption.

“We were triggered by the social media ban but that is not the only reason we are gathered here,” said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24.

“We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalized in Nepal.”

Another student, Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the “authoritarian attitude” of the government.

“We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation,” she told Agence France-Presse.

Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.

“There have been movements abroad against corruption and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well,” said protester Bhumika Bharati.

The cabinet decided last month to give the affected companies seven days to register in Nepal, establish a point of contact, and designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer.

The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.