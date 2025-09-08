Sponge Cola to rock Abu Dhabi

Sponge Cola will take center stage at The Hall Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, on 13 September for a night of great music and camaraderie.

Since their breakthrough, Sponge Cola has become a household name with chart-topping hits that resonate across generations. From heart-gripping ballads to adrenaline-charged rock staples, their music remains the soundtrack of countless stories and memories.

Now, on their third time performing in Abu Dhabi, the members are looking forward to being with their fans once again, as their last visit was 10 years ago.

"Every show is a dialogue between us and the audience. It's like hanging out with a friend you've known your whole life. Tambay, kantahan, tawanan at kwentuhan tayo (Hang out, trading stories, singing, and laughing together)," vocalist Yael Yuzon said.