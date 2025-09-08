PSA warns public against phishing scams targeting National ID holders

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has cautioned the public against fraudulent schemes involving emails and house-to-house visits from individuals posing as agency personnel to extract sensitive personal information.

In its latest advisory, the PSA said scammers have been using the display name “philsys.gov.ph” in phishing emails, luring recipients with offers to update their National ID registration through a Google form. The agency also flagged reports of individuals conducting house-to-house visits, claiming to be National ID personnel, and asking to take photos of government-issued IDs in exchange for cash.

“These activities are NOT AUTHORIZED by the agency,” the PSA stressed.

The PSA reiterated that updates to National ID information are processed only in select registration centers and strictly during office hours. Registered individuals must personally visit designated centers with the necessary supporting documents. No online forms or email links are required for the service.

The agency also clarified that it does not distribute cash assistance to National ID holders, nor does it collect ID photos or personal data in exchange for money.

“We strongly encourage the public to exercise caution and vigilance. Such activities are unauthorized and could compromise your privacy and security,” the PSA warned.

The PSA urged the public to report suspicious activities to proper authorities to prevent falling victim to identity theft and related fraud.