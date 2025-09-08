Officials highlight healthy lifestyle initiatives at 2025 Obesity Summit

Officials visit booths promoting healthy lifestyle at 2025 Obesity Summit On Monday, September 8, 2025, Royal Danish Embassy Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, together with Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals Philippines Inc. General Manager Wei Sun, DepEd Assistant Secretary Georgina Ann Hernandez-Yang, and other local officials, visited various booths promoting a healthy lifestyle and combating obesity during the 2025 Obesity Summit at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











