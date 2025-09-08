LTO: No license issued to 'De Guzman', 'Villegas' from Senate probe

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday said that, after checking its system, no driver’s licenses have been issued to a certain “DE GUZMAN, MARVIN SANTOS” or “VILLEGAS, JOSEPH CASTRO.” The names appeared on two driver’s licenses presented in the ongoing Senate investigation into flood control projects involving two former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials.

In a statement, LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza said he immediately ordered the head of the Licensing Division to verify the licenses shown at the hearing.

“As soon as I was informed about it, I ordered the head of our Licensing Division to check on the driver’s licenses. And based on the checking in our system, there is no driver’s license issued to either a certain DE GUZMAN, MARVIN SANTOS or a certain VILLEGAS, JOSEPH CASTRO whose names appeared in what we suspect as fake driver’s licenses,” Mendoza said.

“I have already instructed the head of our Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) to look into this, including the issuance of a Show Cause Order (SCO) to the personalities concerned. We assure the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, headed by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, and other agencies, of the LTO’s full cooperation in the event that any investigation would require our assistance,” Mendoza added.

“And as a first gesture of cooperation, I have already instructed the head of the LTO-IID to come up with a complete report regarding this, in case the Senate would need it,” Mendoza said.