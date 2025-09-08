‘Edited’ testimony won’t qualify couple for witness protection — Kiko

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Monday made it clear that Sarah and Curlee Discaya, the couple at the center of the Senate probe into anomalous flood control projects, will not qualify for witness protection if their sworn statements are found to have been “edited” or “photoshopped.”

The Discayas, whose construction firms received billions in government contracts since 2016, implicated several lawmakers and public works officials in flood control irregularities — but only named individuals allegedly involved since 2022.

“They have been involved in flood control projects since 2016, but they only named people from 2022 onwards,” Pangilinan said.

“Your sworn statement cannot be edited or photoshopped. A cover-up is not allowed,” he added.

Pangilinan said only the whole truth can be considered credible, warning that any attempt to manipulate their testimonies would invalidate their eligibility for protection.

“It must be the whole truth. A coverup has no place in witness protection. A liar is the sibling of a thief,” he said.

During yesterday’s Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, the Discayas read their sworn statement aloud and expressed a willingness to turn state’s evidence in the ongoing investigation into anomalies in flood control projects.

The committee is investigating several large-scale contracts awarded to the Discayas’ construction firms as part of its probe into irregularities in big-ticket infrastructure projects.