COA, DPWH recommend cases against contractor trio

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Commission on Audit (COA) Chairman Gamaliel Cordoba and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon have recommended the filing of charges against three contractors linked to alleged ghost flood control projects.

The recommendation, submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman, seeks charges against Wawao Builders, Discaya-owned St. Timothy Construction, and Syms Construction Trading — firms tied to ghost or substandard flood control works in Bulacan.

Also recommended for charges were former Bulacan 1st District Engineer Henry Alcantara, Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez, Project Engineer Paul Duya, and Construction Section Chief Jaypee Mendoza.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations (Blue Ribbon Committee) cited both Alcantara and Hernandez in contempt. The two DPWH officials were identified by the Discaya couple as having received, on several occasions, millions of pesos in grease money for DPWH contracts. Mendoza was also recommended to be cited in contempt.

Okada and Resorts World reportedly identified the DPWH officers as regular casino patrons considered “high-stakes” players, with usual bets between P10 million and P50 million.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and Senate President Pro Tempore Jose Estrada raised the motion, which was duly seconded by Sen. Erwin Tulfo.