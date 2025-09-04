Dizon fires DPWH engineers, tags infra players ‘animals’

“Those who did this are animals, not humans, for doing this to our people. And believe me, these animals will go to jail.”

So declared a fuming Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon Thursday as he fired the top engineering officials in Bulacan over a P96.5-million “ghost” flood control project.

The project, contracted to Wawao Builders, had been declared completed by the Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office in June 2025 but it was found to be little more than an empty lot.

Dizon said the construction at the Sipat section of the Angat River in Plaridel was only begun three weeks ago.

District engineer Henry Alcantara, assistant district engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez and construction section chief Jaypee Mendoza were dismissed.

Dizon vowed that more officials and contractors would be held