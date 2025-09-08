BAWAL EDITED! Kiko demands whole truth from Discayas on flood control corruption

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan warned on Monday that Sarah and Curlee Discaya, the couple at the center of the Senate probe into anomalous flood control projects, will not be granted witness protection if their sworn statements are found to be “edited” or “photoshopped.”

Pangilinan’s remarks came after the Discayas, whose construction firms have been awarded billions of pesos in government contracts since 2016, submitted a sworn statement implicating several lawmakers and government officials in irregularities related to flood control projects. However, the couple only named individuals allegedly involved from 2022 onward.

“2016 pa sila sa flood control projects pero mula lang 2022 ang mga pinangalanan (They have been involved in flood control projects since 2016, but they only named people from 2022 onwards),” Pangilinan said in a social media post.

“Hindi maaring 'edited o photoshopped' ang inyong sworn statement. Hindi puede ang cover up (Your sworn statement cannot be 'edited or photoshopped.' A cover-up is not allowed),” he said.

The senator emphasized that the truth should be presented in full, warning that any attempt to manipulate or distort testimony would undermine its credibility.

“Dapat ay the WHOLE truth. Hindi puede sa witness protection ang cover up. Ang sinungaling ay kapatid ng magnanakaw ("It must be the whole truth. A cover-up has no place in witness protection. A liar is a sibling of a thief),” Pangilinan said.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing into the alleged anomalies, the Discayas read their sworn statement and declared willingness to become state witnesses. The committee is examining several large-scale infrastructure contracts awarded by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), including those given to the Discayas’ construction firms.