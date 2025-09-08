Arjo Atayde denies involvement in flood control controversy

“I categorically deny the allegation that I benefited from any contractor. I have never dealt with them. Hindi totoo ang mga akusasyon na ito. I have never used my position for personal gain, and I never will. I will avail of all remedies under the law to clear my name and hold accountable those who spread these falsehoods,” Atayde stated in an Instagram Story post.

Atayde was among the officials the Discayas accused of forcing them to join anomalous biddings and hand over money in exchange for securing projects.

Sarah Discaya stated that their construction firm, St. Gerrard Construction, initially won projects under fair bidding processes, which prompted the couple to establish more companies.

"Noong nagsimulang makilala ang St. Gerrard Construction...unti-unti nang nagsilapitan ang mga district engineers at mga regional directors ng DPWH at mga chiefs of staff ng mga mambabatas na nag-aalok ng mga proyekto na sinasabi nilang pondo ng mambabatas," she told the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

She also stated that they tried reporting these incidents to the Department of Public Works and Highways, to no avail.

The Discaya spouses' full sworn affidavit can be found below: