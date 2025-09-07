Volvo walks the talk

Organizers positioned the forum as a shift from talk to action. Hosting the forum in an academic setting, Volvo aims to empower student leaders to carry the conversation forward and help shape practical ideas for inclusive mobility. The call was for cross-sector collaboration so that transport, campuses, and workplaces become easier and safer to navigate for everyone.

Perez-Agudo framed the series not just for car technology but as a platform to discuss culture change. For her, safety is a shared responsibility and the starting point for ambition. When people are safe and secure, they tend to aim higher. This is aligned with Volvo Philippines’ Being Alive advocacy, which includes safety not only for those inside the car but also caring for all road users.

The panel shared that safer streets and reliable transport can affect life choices. They also stressed that safety means not just physical protection but also mental and personal security. They contended that this change in perspective retains the focus on people and helps society in creating better institutions.