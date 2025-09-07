SUBSCRIBE NOW
SC: 11,437 take 2025 Bar exams on Day 1

IN PHOTO: Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo.Photo courtesy of the Supreme Court of the Philippines
Some 11,437 examinees — or 86.7 percent of those admitted — took the 2025 Bar examinations, Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, chairperson of this year’s Bar, said.

The total number of examinees admitted this year was 13,193. Of the 11,437 who showed up, 5,215 were first-time takers, 4,239 were repeaters, and 1,984 were refreshers. Specific groups among test takers included 241 persons with disabilities (PWDs), 206 senior examinees, 41 pregnant women, and 139 with medical conditions. There are 6,673 female and 4,764 male Bar takers this year.

Compared to 2024, more examinees sat for Day 1 (10,483 last year). Lazaro-Javier said the trend is up, noting that when there is a high “casualty” (failure) rate, more repeaters tend to return the following year.

“It's a series of decisions to show up and do your best,” Lazaro-Javier said. She urged Bar takers to continue with the exams on the remaining days.

New Era University recorded the highest number of Bar takers with 1,698. Counts from other testing centers on Day 1 were:

  • University of Santo Tomas: 704

  • San Beda University – Mendiola: 874

  • Manila Adventist College: 427

  • San Beda College – Alabang: 764

  • University of the Philippines – BGC: 584

  • Ateneo de Manila University School of Law: 512

  • Saint Louis University (Baguio): 1,253

  • University of Nueva Caceres (Naga): 600

  • University of San Jose–Recoletos: 1,264

  • Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation (Tacloban): 471

  • Central Philippine University (Iloilo): 547

  • Ateneo de Davao University: 1,099

  • Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology: 640

The Bar continues on 10 and 14 September. No incidents of violence or serious disturbances were recorded on Day 1. Lazaro-Javier said the situation was generally peaceful and assured that each testing center has contingency plans for possible inclement weather.

