Palestine debuts at Miss Universe 2025

For the first time in Miss Universe’s 72-year history, Palestine will stand on the global stage. Representing her state with pride and purpose is 27-year-old Nadeen Ayoub, who believes her participation goes far beyond beauty, competition, or personal achievement.

When asked what it means to her to join Miss Universe, Ayoub delivered a heartfelt response that captured the weight of her role: “I am honored to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe. Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title — but with a truth. As Palestine endures heartbreak — especially in Gaza — I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering — we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us.”

For Ayoub, her Miss Universe journey is about visibility and advocacy. She sees the pageant as a rare platform to highlight the resilience of Palestinians, to shift global perception from suffering to strength, and to remind the world of the humanity that persists amid struggle.

Her presence in Thailand this November symbolizes not only a historic milestone for her country but also a powerful act of representation — a woman carrying forward the voice, heritage and pride of a nation longing to be seen.