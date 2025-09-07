SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
SPORTS

Obiena finishes third in Beijing

Obiena finishes third in Beijing
Photograph courtesy of AFP
Published on

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena finished in third place in the World Athletics Continental Tour-Beijing after posting 5.65 meters at the National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday.

This is Obiena's highest finish in the outdoor season this year after not making the top three in the previous meets.

Home bet Zhong Tao ruled the event after going over 5.75m while Cole Walsh of the United States got second place despite clearing the same height.

Obiena will be heading to Tokyo next for the World Athletics Championships on 13 September.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph