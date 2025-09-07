Nartatez reassigns Fajardo to Mindanao

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo was relieved of her duties and reassigned to Mindanao, the same area where acting PNP chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. had been assigned by then PNP chief Nicolas Torre III.

Fajardo, who served as PNP spokesperson for a couple of years, was removed as director of the Directorate for Comptrollership and assigned to the Area Police Command–Eastern Mindanao, along with Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete.

In a reassignment order issued by Nartatez Jr., effective 6 September 2025, Major General Westrimundo Obinque — Nartatez’s classmate — replaced Fajardo as comptrollership director. Major General Christopher Birung will replace Obinque as head of the National Police Training Institute.

Last week, Nartatez said PNP–Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño will serve as the PNP spokesperson.

Assignment in the provinces of Mindanao is perceived in some PNP circles as “kangkungan” or an idle post.

The Mindanao reassignment previously sparked a rift between then PNP chief Torre and the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) leadership when Torre reassigned Nartatez to Mindanao, a move that led to Torre’s relief.