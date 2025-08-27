Fajardo out as PNP spox

P/BGen. Jean Fajardo is no longer the spokesperson of the Philippine National Police.

In a media interview, Philippine National Police (PNP) acting Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez is considering merging the function of his spokesperson and the PNP’s chief of Public Information Office (PIO).

Nartatez said he is considering retaining the PNP Public Information Office Chief, P/BGen. Rodolfo Tuaño, and make him a spokesperson at the same time.

“All the repository of reports is here with him already. And he is handling it so that it will be ready for the public, like you, if you have questions—it is with him. So, why do we have a spokesperson? He's the spokesperson,” Nartatez told reporters on Wednesday.

Nartatez also authorized Tuaño to speak for the PNP “for now.”

As of this press time, Fajardo remains the head of the Directorate for Comptrollership.

Fajardo’s designation was part of the first major shake-up of senior police officials under PNP Chief General Nicolas Torre lII's leadership.