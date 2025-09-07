Mrs. Universe Philippines promotes safety for women, employment

Businesswoman Vivian Caramba from Bocaue, Bulacan, was crowned as Mrs. Universe Philippines last August and is set to compete at the 48th Mrs. Universe International to be held at Okada Manila in Pasay City.

Considered as an industry leader, she serves as the chief executive officer of PMS Primepower Manpower Network Inc., which has about 17,000 employees and several branches across the Philippines, including Cebu, Boracay, Davao, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro, Bataan, Palawan, Pampanga and Baguio. She is also the owner of Interpro Management, a loans and financing company, as well as Primeshield Healthcare Management Services.

Said to be committed to community development, Caramba organizes seasonal job fairs in Metro Manila, Albay, Pampanga and Aklan as part of her social responsibility initiatives.

The beauty title holder said that entering a beauty pageant was not part of her plans.

“Before, mga ano lang siya…nagagawa lang akong mga muse, varsity muse sa school… Actually, medyo na-surprise ako nung kinuha ako na maging part ng contest na Mrs. Universe (Before, I was only… chosen as a muse, a varsity muse in school. Actually, I was a bit surprised when I was invited to be part of the Mrs. Universe contest),” she divulged.

But she said the experience has been fun. “Sabi ko nga, unforgettable experience. Siyempre, ‘yung hindi ko noon naranasan, sabi ko nga, kung kailan ako nagka-edad at tsaka naranasan ko na ganitong unforgettable experience na unang sali ko pa lang naging Mrs. Universe (As I said, it was an unforgettable experience. Of course, something I never experienced before, it was only when I got older that I finally had this kind of unforgettable experience — and on my very first try, I became Mrs. Universe),” she enthused.

“I entered pageantry dahil gusto kong ipakita na ang tagumpay ay hindi tamang sa negosyo. Ito ay nagbibigay inspirasyon sa ating kapwa, lalo na sa ating mga kababaihan (because I wanted to show that success is not only about business. It is also about inspiring others, especially our women),” Caramba said.

Because of the pageant, she is able to espouse advocacies, especially the fight against domestic violence and unemployment.

“I raise my voice to help end domestic violence because every woman deserves to feel safe, secure and loved,” she declared.

She further said, “And to offer jobs to our community. Since we have manpower business, we have three companies, the Primepower Networking, AmaziGrace Manpower, and Interpool Prime Manpower. We have as of now 25,000 staff nationwide in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. So matutulungan namin ‘yung mga tao na nangangailangan ng trabaho dahil marami kaming mga kailangan sa aming mga kliyente. At hindi lang ‘yun, mayroon din kaming mga resorts sa Luisiana, Laguna, sa La Union, at ongoing na ‘yung aming Bulacan. Also sa Agdangan, Quezon. And we have also a gasoline station. Talagang sa pamamagitan nito ay makakapagbigay kami ng trabaho sa mga nangangailangan. At nagpapasalamat nga kami kay Lord dahil ginawa kaming channel of blessing para marami kaming matulungan ng mga kababayan natin na mga walang hanapbuhay (So we are able to help people who need jobs because we have many requirements from our clients. And not only that, we also have resorts in Luisiana, Laguna, in La Union, and our project in Bulacan is already ongoing. We also have one in Agdangan, Quezon. And we also own a gasoline station. So, through all of these, we are really able to provide jobs for those in need. And we truly thank the Lord for making us a channel of blessing so that we can help many of our fellow Filipinos who are unemployed).”

Last 3 September, she celebrated being chosen as the Philippine representative to the pageant for married women with a thanksgiving party at the Lexus Manila Gallery in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, where a Lexus LM car customized with a Mrs. Universe Philippines logo was turned over to her. Handing the key to the car was her husband, Bernie Caramba.