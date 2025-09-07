Marcos hails Eala’s historic WTA title

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. hailed Alex Eala’s latest triumph in winning a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles match, stressing “that the whole nation shares her triumph.”

The 20-year-old Eala won her first-ever WTA-level tournament at the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico on Sunday.

"History has been written by Alex Eala as she becomes the first Filipinos to win a WTA singles title!,” the President wrote in his social media post on Sunday.

“Congratulations Alex Eala! Ang iyong tagumpay ay tagumpay ng buong bansa. Gagawin natin ang lahat upang mas marami pang atletang Pilipino ang susunod sa yapak na ito at maipakita sa mundo ang galing at puso ng Pilipino,” Marcos added.

Eala fought from a set down and defeated Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, in the Finals of the Guadalajara 125 Open at the Grandstand Caliente to clinch her first-ever WTA singles crown on Sunday.

Currently ranked as World No. 75, Eala has already won five International Tennis Federation (ITF) singles titles and the 2022 US Open girls’ trophy.

Eala’s WTA ranking is expected to go up after her victory.