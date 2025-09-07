Gibo attends Seoul Defense Dialogue

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro will represent the country at the Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) 2025 and the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations Command (UNC) from 8 to 9 September in Seoul, South Korea.

Teodoro is expected to discuss the country’s defense engagements in the promotion of a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region.

The defense chief is set to deliver his remarks during Plenary Session 1, dubbed “Mitigating Geopolitical Rivalries and Restoring Strategic Stability,” at the Opening Ceremony of the SDD 2025.

On the sidelines of the Dialogue, Teodoro, together with senior officials of the Department of National Defense (DND), will engage in a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries.

These discussions will center on enhancing defense cooperation and addressing key regional and global security issues.

The DND stated that the Philippines’ participation in the SDD and UNC anniversary reaffirms the country’s commitment to a rules-based international order and its resolve to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.