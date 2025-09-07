82 UGMO members cut ties with CPP-NPA

Eighty-two members of Underground Mass Organizations (UGMOs) formally cut ties with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) and pledged their allegiance to the government, the Philippine Army reported Sunday.

The mass withdrawal, held at the Lupi Municipal Gym over the weekend, marks a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing peace efforts.

The event also serves as the culmination of the Modified Community Support and Sustainment Program (MCSSP) implemented by the 81st Infantry Battalion (81IB) across eight barangays in Lupi: San Vicente, Tible, Mangcawayan, Belwang, San Rafael Norte, Buenasuerte, Napolidan and Del Carmen.

Atty. Siegfried Tayo of the Public Attorney’s Office in Ragay administered the oath of allegiance, while the surrenderees were formally presented to Lupi Vice Mayor Noel Agravante, who commended their decision to rejoin mainstream society.

Military officials from the 81IB lauded the outcome of the MCSSP, which involved sustained community engagement, dialogue, and the delivery of basic services aimed at addressing the root causes of insurgency in conflict-affected areas.

Amid the community’s cutting of ties with the rebels, local leaders and security forces expect stronger community resilience against the influence of armed insurgents, and a more stable environment for peace and development initiatives in Lupi and neighboring areas.

The event concluded with a symbolic unity gesture and the distribution of government assistance packages to the former UGMO members, who expressed optimism about starting anew and contributing to the progress of their communities.