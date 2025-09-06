Rider dies after raincoat gets caught in wheel

ANTIPOLO CITY — A 22-year-old motorcycle rider died in a tragic accident after crashing into a Mitsubishi L-300 van in Sitio Kapatagan, Barangay San Jose, on Friday morning.

The victim, identified as Jenney “Junior” Herona Jr. of Baras, Rizal, sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to Cabading Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to initial police investigation, the incident occurred around 6:05 a.m. while Herona was riding his Suzuki Raider 110cc motorcycle along Kapatagan Road toward Marcos Highway. He was reportedly transporting fresh chicken and wearing a raincoat at the time.

Authorities said the hem of Herona’s raincoat may have gotten caught in the motorcycle’s rear wheel, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. He veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with an oncoming Mitsubishi L-300 van.

The investigation is ongoing.