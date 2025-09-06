PBBM declares holidays across 6 localities

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed several laws declaring special working and non-working holidays in six localities across the country.

Under Republic Act (RA) 12248, June 15 is now a special non-working holiday in General Santos City to commemorate its charter anniversary.

Two cities will observe special working holidays: the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte marks its foundation day every 7 March (RA 12246), and San Juan City commemorates the Battle of Pinaglabanan every 30 August (RA 12250).

In addition, three localities in the provinces will observe special working holidays: Bansalan, Davao del Sur celebrates its foundation anniversary every 18 September (RA 12247); Balayan, Batangas holds its annual “Parada ng Lechon” on 24 June (RA 12249); and San Mateo, Rizal observes its foundation anniversary, Araw ng Bayan ng San Mateo, every 21 September (RA 12251).

Malacañang Palace noted that special working holidays may be converted into special non-working holidays through presidential proclamations.