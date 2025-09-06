Pangilinan: Farmers’ and fisherfolk’s welfare key to a developed Phl

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Saturday urged the government to prioritize the welfare and security of farmers and fisherfolk, saying the Philippines cannot achieve developed nation status without addressing the deep-rooted poverty in the agricultural sector.

Pangilinan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, stressed that rural development and the upliftment of those who produce the nation’s food must be central to the country’s development strategy.

“I don't think we will reach developed nation status unless we address the 27% of our farming population who are wallowing in poverty and the 27.3% of our fisherfolk who are wallowing in poverty,” Pangilinan said.

He warned that unless these critical sectors are given proper government support, efforts to bring down food prices and improve national productivity will remain futile.

Pangilinan then underscored the need for a strong public–private partnership to revive agriculture and fisheries. He emphasized that the private sector will only come in if it sees that the government is serious about supporting the industry.

“There's a huge opportunity out there, but we just need to fix the governance aspect,” he said. “Unless the government is serious, the private sector will not be inspired to invest.”

“When the private sector sees government is investing, is providing a conducive environment, and is genuinely supporting agriculture and fisheries, then they will follow,” he added. “And we all know that in any economy, the private sector has the deepest pockets.”

High food prices, low wages

Pangilinan also pointed out that the country’s persistently high food prices are rooted in the neglect of small-scale agricultural workers, many of whom continue to live below a livable wage despite producing the country’s food supply.

He emphasized that securing the livelihoods of farmers and fisherfolk is not only a matter of social justice but also essential to national economic security.

While critical of long-standing systemic failures, Pangilinan expressed support for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s stated commitment to agricultural reform. He praised Marcos for placing agriculture at the top of his agenda, especially during his previous State of the Nation Address.

Pangilinan acknowledged that Marcos has been “very consistent in pushing for agriculture since day one,” but “he needs help.”

With three years left in the President’s term, Pangilinan called the remaining window an opportunity to implement structural reforms that have long been delayed.

“The window of opportunity to put in place reforms under a President who needs help in wanting to address decades-old — if not centuries-old — challenges in the agriculture and fisheries sectors is fast closing,” he warned.

Pangilinan expressed hope that the government will act decisively in the coming years to reverse the decline of Philippine agriculture and fisheries, stressing that the future of the country’s development depends on rural prosperity.