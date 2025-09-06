Over 25,000 Filipino workers register for socialized housing under expanded 4PH

More than 25,000 Filipino workers have expressed interest in purchasing socialized housing units through the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, just three months after the launch of the 4PH Online Registration system in June 2025, officials announced Friday, 5 September.

The early turnout reflects strong demand for affordable homeownership under the Marcos administration’s flagship housing initiative. The Expanded 4PH Program now includes house-and-lot units in subdivisions, in addition to the vertical condominium projects previously offered. Current developments are located in key areas such as Caloocan City, Cavite, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Rizal, Pampanga, Ilocos Norte, Bacolod, Zamboanga, and Davao, with more projects underway.

“The high number of registrants in such a short span of time clearly reflects the need of Filipino workers and their families for affordable homeownership,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

“This user-friendly, transparent, and corruption-free digital solution under the Expanded 4PH Program allows us to bring homeownership within reach. The tool also helps us match the growing demand with the available housing inventory, and eventually with the more than 251,000 socialized housing units committed by the private sector. This forms part of our many efforts to move us closer in fulfilling President Marcos’ vision of providing Filipino families with safe, decent, and secure homes under a Bagong Pilipinas,” Aliling added.

The 4PH Online Sign-Up Facility is a mobile-optimized platform that allows members to browse available projects, view unit photos, compute estimated monthly payments, and track their registration status in real time. Once a member registers, Pag-IBIG Fund conducts a preliminary assessment based on membership, income, and other eligibility criteria. Eligible applicants are then forwarded to the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) for further validation before being endorsed to partner developers to facilitate the housing loan and purchase process.

“We developed this online registration system with our members' convenience in mind. It now allows them to easily explore housing options and indicate their interest, so we can reach out and assist them in completing their application. This further supports Secretary Aliling's push for full digitalization in the housing sector, a key component of his 8-Point Agenda,” said Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene C. Acosta.

Acosta also encouraged eligible members to take advantage of Pag-IBIG Fund’s Early Bird Promo, offering a special 3% subsidized housing loan rate fixed for 10 years for the first 30,000 qualified borrowers under the Expanded 4PH program.

Under the program, qualified members may avail of subsidized loans to purchase house-and-lot units priced up to P850,000 or condominium units up to P1.8 million, including Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets within the same price ceilings.

Interested members can register through the Expanded 4PH Online Sign-Up Facility at https://www.pagibigfundservices.com/MagpalistaSa4PH/.