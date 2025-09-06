Maynilad cracks down on illegal water connections

Maynilad Water Services Inc. said it has dismantled thousands of illegal water connections and restored around 14,000 delinquent accounts from January 2024 to August 2025 as part of its campaign against water pilferage.

The company reported that many of the reconnected customers were reinstated after settling arrears and meeting requirements.

Crews also removed unauthorized service lines, tampered meters, and illicitly reopened connections, which it said contributed to improved pressure in affected areas.

“Water pilferage not only reduces supply pressure for paying customers, but also poses serious public health risks as illegal tapping may introduce contaminants into the distribution network,” said Engr. Rodolfo O. Baylas Jr. of Maynilad.

The company said its monitoring operations are conducted with the support of local government units and law enforcement agencies.

Water theft is punishable under Republic Act 8041, or the Water Crisis Act of 1995, with penalties including fines and imprisonment. Maynilad urged the public to report suspected illegal connections through its hotlines and online platforms.

Maynilad, the west zone concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, serves parts of Metro Manila —including Manila, Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon — as well as Cavite cities and municipalities.